Nick Cave wants your footage for “ambitious” new ‘Seven Psalms’ film

“The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

Now, Cave is looking to collect a range of fan-shot footage for a collaborative ‘Seven Psalms’ film that will serve as “a kind of spiritual portrait of the world at this time”. A press release described the project as “an ambitious idea with a small budget”.

The musician has asked for short phone clips (two minutes in length or less) that “mean something” to the fan, such as “selfie portraits, miracles of nature and natural disaster, the sacred and profane”.

“It could be footage of the person you love, video you shot at a protest, or something ordinary that you find beautiful. Themes could be mercy, anger, splendour, grief, solitude, yearning, revelation [or] glory.”

Those who want to contribute to the ‘Seven Psalms’ film are required to submit their videos to psalms@nickcave.com before July 26. The clips need to be in a landscape, 720p MP4 format.

Back in May, Nick Cave released the film This Much I Know To Be True which centres around the creative relationship between Cave and his Bad Seeds bandmate and longtime collaborator Warren Ellis

Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds played their first show in four years last month as part of the band’s 2022 summer tour.