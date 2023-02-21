Nick Cave shares advice to teenager on how to “live life to the absolute fullest”

Nick Cave has responded to a teenaged fan who sought advice from him about how to “live life to the absolute fullest” when there is “so much hate and disconnect” in the world.

The Bad Seeds singer was contacted by 13-year-old Ruben from Melbourne, Australia, who asked him for guidance. The Australian songwriter responded on his Red Hand Files blog, assuring Ruben that he has “nothing to worry about” because he appears to be a creative individual who is engaged precociously with the world.

Ruben asked: “I’m 13. In a world ridden with so much hate, and disconnect; How do I live life to its absolute fullest, and not waste my potential? Especially as a creative. Also, what is a great way to spiritually enrich myself? In general, and in my creative work?”

Cave responded: “Dear Ruben. When I read this question, my initial thought was that the kid who wrote this has nothing to worry about, they’re going to be all right. Ruben, you are very smart, you are engaged with the world and I’m not sure what your creative interests are, but you can certainly already write. Not only that, you are also reaching out for answers. At thirteen, this is all brilliant! Luckily for you, Ruben, I have some! So here goes!

“Read. Read as much as possible. Read the big stuff, the challenging stuff, the confronting stuff, and read the fun stuff too. Visit galleries and look at paintings, watch movies, listen to music, go to concerts – be a little vampire running around the place sucking up all the art and ideas you can. Fill yourself with the beautiful stuff of the world. Have fun. Get amazed. Get astonished. Get awed on a regular basis, so that getting awed is habitual and becomes a state of being.

The singer continued: “Fully understand your enormous value in the scheme of things because the planet needs people like you, smart young creatives full of awe, who can minister to the world with positive, mischievous energy, young people who seek spiritual enrichment and who see hatred and disconnection as the corrosive forces they are. These are manifest indicators of a human being with immense potential.

“Absorb into yourself the world’s full richness and goodness and fun and genius, so that when someone tells you it’s not worth fighting for, you will stick up for it, protect it, run to its defence, because it is your world they’re talking about, then watch that world continue to pour itself into you in gratitude. A little smart vampire full of raging love, amazed by the world – that will be you, my young friend, the earth shaking at your feet. Love, Nick.”

Cave’s response to Ruben follows him last week sharing his thoughts on music being ‘cancelled’, saying that he “like[s] the fact that some songs are controversial enough to be outlawed”.

In the Red Hand Files entry, the Bad Seeds singer was asked about his opinion on Tom Jones’ classic track ‘Delilah’ being banned at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff recently.

He said: “I can’t get too animated by the fact that ‘Delilah’ has been banned. I understand there is a principle here, but on some level I like the fact that some songs are controversial enough to be outlawed. It fills me with a kind of professional pride to be a part of the sometimes contentious business of songwriting.”