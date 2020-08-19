Nick Cave to stream fan covers non-stop on ‘Bad Seed TeeVee’ this weekend

Nick Cave is set to livestream fan cover versions non-stop via his ‘Bad Seed TeeVee’ platform this weekend.

The musician launched the 24/7 video service back in April, and has since been broadcasting a range of rare and unseen footage from the Bad Seeds’ archive on a loop.

Today (August 19), Cave took to Instagram to request his followers’ participation in the project, announcing: “Bad Seed TeeVee will be playing non-stop cover videos submitted by fans on a loop this weekend from Friday 10am BST until Monday 10am BST.

“The best cover, chosen by Nick Cave, will be contacted in due course,” the caption added. “We are playing everything!”

Fans were directed to a link allowing them to submit their renditions – you can see that post above. Tune in to ‘Bad Seed TeeVee’ here.

Announcing the channel in April, Cave said: “It’s 10.30 Wednesday evening, and if the world wasn’t in lockdown, I’d be onstage in Toulouse, France singing my heart out with The Bad Seeds. But I’m not. I’m doing the next best thing — sitting at home watching Bad Seed TeeVee. Pure non-stop joy!”

This comes after the ‘Ghosteen’ musician recently surprised fans by launching a new range of official merchandise. The ‘Cave Things’ online store contains lyric sheets, prints designed by Cave, T-shirts and Warren Ellis plectrums and bags.

Meanwhile, Cave has bluntly denied rumours of a potential collaboration with Kanye West while responding to a fan on his Red Hand Files website.