Nick Cave to stream new ‘Idiot Prayer’ solo show from Alexandra Palace

Nick Cave has announced details of a new livestreamed solo show, filmed in an empty Alexandra Palace.

Idiot Prayer sees the Bad Seeds frontman deliver a unique performance of tracks from throughout his career, including early rarities and songs from Grinderman, right up to his latest acclaimed album ‘Ghosteen‘.

The show was filmed in the West Hall of the iconic London venue by award-winning cinematographer Robbie Ryan (The Favourite, Marriage Story, American Honey) and was edited by Nick Emerson (Lady Macbeth, Emma, Greta).

This will be a one-off ticketed event, and will not be available to stream after its online broadcast on July 23. Visit here for tickets and more information.

The timings of the broadcast are:

Australia & Asia: 8pm AEST

UK & Europe: 8pm BST / 9pm CEST

North & South America: 7pm PDT / 10pm EDT

This comes after Cave launched BAD SEED TEEVEE – an uninterrupted, 24-hour Youtube stream of music videos, interviews, live performances, unseen footage and much more, running to keep fans entertained during lockdown.

As well as releasing a cover of T-Rex’s ‘Cosmic Dancer’ for a new Marc Bolan tribute album, Cave also recently shared a list of his 50 favourite books – featuring titles by the likes of Philip Larkin, Sylvia Plath, Joseph Conrad, Bret Easton Ellis and Emily Dickinson.

Earlier this year, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announced rescheduled dates for their UK and European tour in 2021. His Stranger Than Kindness exhibition of photos, possessions and artefacts recently re-opened at The Black Diamond in Copenhagen and will run until 13 February 2021.