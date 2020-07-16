Nick Cave vinyl figure with a ‘Red Right Hand’ on sale next week

Plasticgod has released a second Nick Cave vinyl figure, featuring a glowing ‘Red Right Hand’ as a tribute to Cave’s song of the same name.

The release follows on from the ‘Loverman’ collectible figure minted by Plasticgod earlier this year, in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The new vinyl figure’s release coincides with the 2020 edition of San Diego’s Comic-Con, taking place from July 22-26.

Plasticgod’s ‘Red Right Hand’ vinyl figure goes on sale on Friday, July 24 and is limited to 500 units. Each figure carries a USD$55 (approx £44) price tag, a step down from the more steeply-priced ‘Loverman’ collectible.

Hey guys, the officially licensed Nick Cave 🚨 glowing Red Right Hand figure is launching on the 24th just in time for #ComicCon #ComicConAtHome Details on my blog post link here: https://t.co/QdpKbvpa3e #plasticgod20 pic.twitter.com/723y7dX3mT — Plasticgod (@plasticgod) July 16, 2020

The ‘Red Right Hand’ figure will go on sale one day after Cave broadcasts his ‘Idiot Prayer’ solo show on July 23. The singer-songwriter shared the first trailer for the concert earlier this week (July 13). The trailer sees Cave performing in an empty Alexandra Palace.

To purchase tickets to the ‘Idiot Prayer’ show, click here.

‘Red Right Hand’ first appeared on Nick Cave and the Bad Seed’s 1994 record ‘Let Love In’. It has gone on to become a favourite amongst the Nick Cave faithful. The track famously features as the theme song to the BBC series Peaky Blinders.

‘Red Right Hand’ also lends its name to Cave’s series of essays, the Red Hand Files. The series sees Cave respond to fan questions in detail on a range of subject matter. In the most recent instalment, Cave celebrated the work of Nina Simone and her cover of George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord.’

“Perhaps, this is the voice of protest we need right now,” Cave wrote.