Watch the first preview of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ film ‘This Much I Know To Be True’

The first preview of the forthcoming Nick Cave and Warren Ellis-featuring film This Much I Know To Be True has been released – you can watch the clip below.

The Andrew Dominik-directed film is set for release later this year, and will be a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling. It’ll premiere at the Berlin Film Festival later this month.

This Much I Know To Be True will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, 2019’s ‘Ghosteen’ (by Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds) and last year’s ‘Carnage’ (Nick Cave and Warren Ellis).

The first clip from This Much I Know To Be True has been released today (February 3), and begins with Cave discussing his own definition of his artistry.

The clip concludes with Ellis conducting a string quartet as Cave performs the track ‘Lavender Fields’ – you can watch the first teaser video for This Much I Know To Be True above.

The film was shot on location in London and Brighton last year, and will “document the duo’s first performances of the albums and feature a special appearance by close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull“ (via Deadline).

It’ll also visit the workshop where Cave is “creating a series of sculptures depicting the life of the Devil”.

Cave and Ellis are providing the score for Dominik’s forthcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde. The trio previously worked together on the 2007 film The Assassination Of Jesse James By The Coward Robert Ford.