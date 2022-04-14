Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share stirring performance from new live film

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a performance from their upcoming film This Much I Know To Be True – watch it below.

The Andrew Dominik-directed movie serves as a companion piece to the 2016 music documentary One More Time With Feeling, and premiered at the Berlin Film Festival in March.

It’ll be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with the first full trailer arriving last month.

Per an official description, the project captures Cave and Ellis’ “exceptional creative relationship as they bring to life songs from albums ‘Ghosteen’ [Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds] and ‘Carnage’ [Nick Cave And Warren Ellis].

Today (April 14) the pair have released a special This Much I Know… performance of ‘Ghosteen Speaks’, which appears on the aforementioned 2019 Bad Seeds album. Tune in here:

The first clip from This Much I Know To Be True arrived in February, and saw Cave discuss his own definition of his artistry.

In the full trailer, Cave said, “We all live our lives dangerously, in a state of jeopardy, at the edge of calamity” while music from ‘Ghosteen’ played in the background.

The film features also features a special appearance by Cave and Ellis’ close friend and long-term collaborator, Marianne Faithfull.

Nice Cave and Warren recently wrapped up a North American headline tour in support of ‘Carnage’, their first-ever US tour as a duo. A run of UK dates took place throughout last September and October.