Nick Jonas says it’s his “dream” to play Bruce Springsteen in a biopic

Nick Jonas has said it’s his “dream” to portray Bruce Springsteen in a movie about The Boss’ life.

The singer, who has forged a big screen career in films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, explained how his fellow New Jersey native would be his perfect role.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, Jonas said: “Growing up in New Jersey, Bruce obviously has a special place in my heart and my creative life, and it is a dream of mine… to play him in a movie one day and tell his story in some way that would be honouring to him and that he could be involved with (sic).”

Advertisement

He went on to hail Springsteen for being a “champion” of his fans and his continued commitment to ensuring their enjoyment at live shows.

“(I) could only hope to have a career as lengthy as his and as important as his has been to people,” Jonas said.

“And that was the thing that really stood out to me after going to a show is just, he’s been a champion for his fans his entire career, and you see it at the shows. It’s about them. Every moment’s about them, them having the best experience, best night of their week, their life, their year, whatever.”

“Me and the brothers kind of said that about our shows. It’s like, we always want to make sure that our artistic vision comes through and that we’re saying what we want to say, but we also want this to be the best night of our fans’ week or month or year. So we try to bring that same energy and that’s all thanks to Bruce’s model,” he said.

Advertisement

While a Springsteen biopic is yet to arrive, his music was immortalised in 2019’s ‘Blinded By The Light‘ – the true-life story of journalist Sarfraz Manzoor’s love of the singer.

Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen recently teamed up with Barack Obama for their joint podcast series.