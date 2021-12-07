Nick Murphy announces new album ‘Take In The Roses’

Nick Murphy – aka Chet Faker – has announced new album ‘Take In The Roses’, his first alongside backing band The Program.

Set to arrive this Friday (December 10), ‘Take In The Roses’ sees Murphy joined by Nick Kinsey, Jake Falby, Tim Lappin and Tim Mislock, and was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Harrington – one half of electronic duo Darkside alongside Nicholas Jaar.

According to a press release, the album was heavily guided by Americana influences. It written and recorded prior to the pandemic at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, and was tracked almost entirely live.

Advertisement

“This record is important for a lot of reasons, but if I had to choose one, it’s that it was fun to make,” Murphy explained in an accompanying statement.

‘Take In The Roses’ will mark Murphy’s second album for 2021. Earlier in the year, he revived his Chet Faker nom de plume for a new album, ‘Hotel Surrender’, which arrived back in July, preceded by singles like ‘Low’, ‘Get High’, ‘Whatever Tomorrow’ and ‘Feel Good’.

‘Hotel Surrender’ marked Murphy’s first album under the moniker since 2014 debut ‘Built On Glass’, having released 2019’s ‘Run Fast Sleep Naked’ and last year’s ‘Music For Silence’ under his birth name.