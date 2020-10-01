Nick Murphy revives Chet Faker moniker with new single ‘Low’

Australian singer-songwriter Nick Murphy has released his first single as Chet Faker in five years, after having dropped the moniker in 2016.

The single, ‘Low’, is also Murphy’s first single since signing to BMG Australia/New Zealand.

Listen to the track below:

Murphy announced his return to the Chet Faker moniker earlier this week. In an interview with NME in 2016, Murphy said the decision to drop the name had been a “long time coming”.

“When I started Chet Faker it was always a project. It’s been almost half a decade now playing music and doing this and at some point it stops feeling like a project, it’s just my life now,” Murphy said.

“I try not to call it an end or conclusion, it’s more of a progression. It’s not that what I was doing is done, it’s just that what I’m doing now has more coming in. Rather than a shift in the spectrum it’s a widening of the spectrum, if that makes sense.”

Under his own name, Murphy has released a number of EPs and albums, most recently the instrumental LP ‘Music for Silence’ in March.