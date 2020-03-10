Nick Murphy releases surprise instrumental album, ‘Music For Silence’

Nick Murphy released the new album ‘Music For Silence’ last Friday, with no prior announcement.

The record arrives less than a year since his long-awaited second album, ‘Run Fast/Sleep Naked’.

In a post on Instagram, the Melbourne singer-songwriter (formerly known as Chet Faker) explained that he had been working on the hour-long album in both secrecy and solitude.

“This record was deeply cathartic process for me”, he wrote. “I was in a really bad place with myself. I thought id [sic] broken something inside my chest and all I wanted to do was get as far away from everything as possible. It felt like a split stone.”

Listen to ‘Music For Silence’ via Spotify below:

On his own, Murphy found himself in an abandoned church, located in the upstate New York city of Troy. There, he claims to have stayed in for a week “with a piano and the pigeons in the rafters”.

“I played all day each day and recorded all of it”, he said.

‘Music For Silence’ is Murphy’s first-ever instrumental album, with only the track ‘Tongue (Lift 4)’ containing wordless vocals.

“I didn’t have the words, but my hands and that space helped me work it out”, he said. “These recordings healed me and I wanted to share them in the hope some of that healing might pass on to a listener. Everything is so dense these days[.] Its [sic] important to take some spiritual rest when you can.”

Read Murphy’s full statement below:

Murphy is scheduled to play festival shows in Mexico in May. He has also been booked for Osheaga in Montreal on August 1.