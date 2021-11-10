Nick Ward embraces feminine energy on rousing new single ‘PRINCESS’

Sydney indie-pop artist Nick Ward has shared an emotive new single titled ‘PRINCESS’, an ode to breaking free of the regressive, patriarchal notion that Australian men are less valid if they dare to question their masculinity.

Tapping into a softer, more ballad-esque sound for Ward, ‘PRINCESS’ opens with a spatial palette of gently plucked acoustic guitars, blinking synths and warm, atmospheric strings. His vocals are pared back, yet emotionally charged, carrying the track into an eruptive peak shortly before he delivers its final chorus.

The track arrives today (November 10) alongside a video co-directed by Ward and his partner, Jacinthe Lau, wherein Ward auditions for a film performing the role of himself. Take a look at it below:

In a press release, Ward described ‘PRINCESS’ as “a defining moment in my life, career and in my relationship”. He explained that it came at a pivotal moment in his journey to self-acceptance, continuing: “Rather than answering my previously explored questions of, ‘Who am I?’, this song is me finally understanding what I can be.

“I’ve spent the majority of my life questioning my identity and gender, and this song feels like such a concrete statement. It’s me finally coming to terms with all the infinite aspects of my identity and gender, in order to be this devoted, malleable thing for someone else.

“Growing up around Australian masculinity and patriarchal values, I’ve often felt so self-conscious about how I don’t fit in – ‘PRINCESS’ is me embracing the beauty and power of being your own type of man…”

‘PRINCESS’ comes as Ward’s first new material since February, when he released his debut EP, ‘Everything I Wish I Told You’, via Hunnydew. Earlier in the year, Ward linked up with fellow Sydneysider LOVER to co-write the latter’s single ‘Palm Reader’.