‘Won’t Let Go’, posthumous album by Deep Sea Arcade’s Nick Weaver, arriving next month

‘Won’t Let Go’, a posthumous album from late Deep Sea Arcade and Tambourine Girls member Nick Weaver will be released next month.

The album, which is set to arrive on October 20, was completed by Weaver’s friends and family following the musician’s death from bowel cancer at the age of 37 last year.

Coinciding with the announcement of ‘Won’t Let Go’ is two previews of the record – its gorgeous, slow-burning title track and a kaleidoscopic, groove-heavy cut titled ‘Cold Chills’. Listen to both tracks below:

“Nick’s creativity never ceased to astonish me,” Weaver’s mother, Helen Wellings, said in a statement accompanying the album’s announcement. “This solo album is heart-wrenchingly beautiful, songs that stay fixed in your head,” she added.

“It’s as if Nick’s soul has come to the surface in these compositions about true love, sincerity, beauty, loss, deception and narcissism, revealing his breadth and brilliance. Nick has left us, but his music will live on in our hearts.”

Weaver was best known as the co-founder, bassist and guitarist of indie rock group Deep Sea Arcade, which he formed alongside bandmate Nic McKenzie in the early 2010s, initially as a home recording project. They released two albums – 2012 debut ‘Outlands’ and its 2018 follow-up ‘Blacklight’ – before disbanding in 2019.

In addition to his work in Deep Sea Arcade, Weaver was a guitarist, bassist and songwriter in the Simon Relf-led Tambourine Girls, whose last album was 2018’s ‘Waiting For Pleasure’. Weaver was also a member of The Strides and Watussi.

Weaver’s death from bowel cancer was announced in April of 2021. “His creativity was only just blossoming, and he will be greatly missed,” a statement from the musician’s family read. “Endless love to my long time friend and collaborator,” Weaver’s Deep Sea Arcade bandmate McKenzie wrote at the time.