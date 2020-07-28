Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg tease release of new track ‘Move Ya Hips’

Rappers Nicki Minaj and A$AP Ferg have announced the forthcoming release of a new collaborative single, ‘Move Ya Hips’.

The track’s release date was shared on Twitter by Ferg after A$AP Rocky asked where it was in a tweet on Monday (July 27).

“SUMBODY TELL [A$AP Ferg] 2 DROP DAT SHIT WIT HIM N NICKI ASAP,” Rocky said.

In response, Minaj said, “Flacko, I heard it was coming Thursday but I could be wrong”, with Ferg confirming ten minutes later the track would be released on Thursday July 30.

A$AP Ferg and Nicki Minaj previously collaborated on the official remix of Ferg’s 2017 single, ‘Plain Jane’.

Earlier this week, A$AP Ferg also teased a collaboration with Marilyn Manson after sharing a video of the two artists in the studio together on Instagram.

Nicki Minaj’s most recent solo release was February’s ‘Yikes’, but she has since featured on tracks with Tekashi 6ix9ine and Doja Cat. A collaboration between Minaj and Major Lazer was previewed during a livestream organised by the EDM group back in May.

A$AP Ferg shared his most recent track, ‘Value’, in January. The track was a follow-up to his 2019 EP, ‘Floor Seats’.