Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty reportedly sued by his attempted rape victim

Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty are reportedly being sued by a woman who was sexually assaulted in 1995.

Petty was convicted of attempted rape in the first degree of Jennifer Hough, and served four years in prison following the incident.

The assault allegedly occurred when both Hough and Petty were 16-years-old and living in South Jamaica, Queens.

Despite being convicted, Petty maintained his innocence, allegedly saying he had only spoken to Hough and returned home to sleep.

In 2020, Petty was arrested in Los Angeles for failing to register as a sex offender, as required by his sentence.

These later charges were eventually dropped but federal charges were brought which resulted in Petty accepting a plea deal.

Now according to TMZ, Hough has filed a lawsuit against Petty and Minaj, accusing the couple of harassment and witness intimidation. She is also allegedly suing Petty for sexual assault in relation to the 1995 conviction.

Hough alleges that in 2020 shortly after Petty’s arrest, Minaj called her and offered to fly her and her family to LA in exchange for recanting her attempted rape claims against the rapper’s husband.

Hough says she declined and claims that within days, she and her family “suffered an onslaught of harassing calls and unsolicited visits.”

Shortly after, she also claims Minaj reached out to Hough’s brother and offered a $500,000 (£360,000) payment in exchange for a statement recanting her original allegations against Petty.

NME has contacted a press representative for Minaj and Petty for comment.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.