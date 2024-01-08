Nicki Minaj is “ready” for Ariana Grande’s new single, ‘yes, and?’

Nicki Minaj has shown her support for Ariana Grande and her upcoming single ‘yes, and?’.

Yesterday, Grande announced that she will be dropping her first song of the year this Friday. The song will serve as the follow-up to Grande’s 2021 single ‘POV’, making it her first solo release in under three years. Since then, she featured on remixes to two of The Weeknd‘s songs, ‘Save Your Tears’ and ‘Die For You’.

A number of stars from the music world have since shared their excitement at the news. Minaj led the charge, simply commenting under the Instagram post: “Queen. We are ready [white heart and cloud emojis].”

In addition, City Girls‘ JT proclaimed that we’re about to enter “Ari Season” and former The Voice US contestant Holly Forbes wrote: “You knew we needed 2024 to be filled with magic. Can’t wait!”

‘yes, and?’ is believed to be the lead single for Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album, which she recently teased by sending notes and red lipsticks from her r.e.m. make-up collection to fans.

The upcoming album will serve as the follow-up to the 30-year-old’s 2020 album ‘Positions’. NME gave the record three stars, calling it a “pleasant” and “solid” listen that acts “as an introduction to the next era of Grande’s career but you can’t help but feel it’s missing some of her trademark sparkle.”

Minaj and Grande have publicly been affiliated since they joined Jessie J on the monstrous 2014 single ‘Bang Bang’. They have since created six songs together for their respective albums, including the Billboard Top 5 song ‘Side To Side’ from the latter’s 2016 album ‘Dangerous Woman’. The pair’s most recent collaboration was on the soundtrack for the 2019 remake of Charlie’s Angels. They joined forces with Normani on the pop-reggae fusion song ‘Bad To You’.

In 2019, fans thought the two had fallen out after Minaj rapped on ‘Bust Down Barbiana’: “And I’m still winnin’, Pacquiana, Percocets, popiana, killin’ everybody beat, thank you next, Ariana.”

However, Grande was quick to deny the allegations while responding to a fan. “No silly ass. There will never be anything but love between us ever. she’s been there for me (in real life) every time I’ve needed somebody & i’ll always be there for her. we love each other. bet,” she said.

A fan has suspected that there is a potential collaboration between Minaj and Grande in the works. They wrote on X/Twitter, “not to jump to conclusions, but [Minaj]’s been using the cloud emoji a lot recently.” They made the connection since Grande – in 2018 – named her fourth studio album ‘Cloud’ as well as a perfume series.

not to jump to conclusions, but she’s been using the cloud emoji a lot recently pic.twitter.com/V0KXhoIKsi — w (@minajwar) January 8, 2024

In other news, Minaj recently revealed how the death of her father and former labelmate Drake inspired her fifth studio album ‘Pink Friday 2’.

She also will go on a world tour this year to support the record-setting album.

Meanwhile, Grande recently signed a new management deal after parting ways with former manager Scooter Braun in August 2023 after a ten-year working relationship.