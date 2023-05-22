Nicki Minaj blocks fan after an unflattering portrait goes viral

Nicki Minaj has been speculated to have blocked a fan after they shared an unflattering portrait of the rapper that went viral.

The ‘Queen’ artist recently launched her own record label, Heavy On It Records, and its first release was Minaj and Ice Spice‘s ‘Princess Diana’ remix last month.

On Tuesday (May 16), a fan shared their fan portrait of the Jamaica, Queens rapper on Twitter. They posted their source photo and actual art side-by-side, writing: “Okay just finished, thoughts?”

Not long after the fan shared the artwork on social media, they posted a follow-up tweet claiming that Minaj had blocked them. “OMG queen it was a joke,” they wrote. “Please unblock me @NickiMinaj.”

Two days later (May 18), the fan insisted that the portrait was a joke and pled their case again on Twitter. In a since-deleted tweet, they wrote: “These blogs are so obsessed with Nicki and the Barbz. It was a joke I now regret posting it.”

Some Barbz were brutally honest about their opinions of their artwork. One wrote: “Put down the pencil.” Another said: “I mean I can see it if I close my eyes.”

A third quoted one of Minaj’s famous bars from her 2010 debut album, ‘Pink Friday‘: “Hang it up…flatscreen!”

Nicki before and after the drawing: pic.twitter.com/L1k5X011LE — on break (@crshkitty) May 16, 2023

I meannn if I close my eyes I could see it pic.twitter.com/x20Cn5No7m — Supermegagod1265 (@PeterCa66115778) May 17, 2023

put the pencil down https://t.co/uDXH10NHgB — mj 🤍 (@melschroj) May 17, 2023

Minaj has a reputation for being brutally honest too: in August last year, a fan shared a graphic illustration of her, to which she replied” “Babe, define ‘Passion?’ I-”

In other news, Nicki Minaj is a part of the upcoming Samba de Amigo video game soundtrack alongside Rina Sawayama and Ariana Grande. Plus, she teamed up on Kim Petras’ newest single, ‘Alone’, in which the original and new Europop remix both sample Alice Deejay’s 1999 hit ‘Better Off Alone’.