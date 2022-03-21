NewsMusic News

Nicki Minaj claims that younger women in the music industry have “never experienced hate the way I have”

"What y'all have experienced is nothing"

By David James Young
Nicki Minaj has claimed that young women receiving hate in the music industry are merely experiencing “growing pains” when compared to what she has been through.

Minaj made the comments during an Instagram Live conversation with rapper Coi Leray, who collaborated with Minaj on their recent song ‘Blick Blick’, and is 15 years her junior. During the conversation, Leray mentioned that her success had come in the face of “hate” that she had received. Minaj took issue with this, saying that Leray and “girls” in the music industry should “stop talking about hate”.

“Y’all have never experienced hate the way I have experienced,” she said. “What y’all have experienced is nothing. Y’all have just experienced some of the growing pains of artistry, and of social media. Y’all be thinking y’all have experienced hate and trust me, you ain’t experienced it yet… people have been gentle.”

Watch a snippet of the conversation between Minaj and Leray below:

Following a negative backlash to the conversation, Leray herself came to Minaj’s defense on Twitter, saying that people criticising Minaj were “too emotional” and that Minaj’s comments “didn’t offend” her.

Minaj then responded to Leray, praising her as a “talented, versatile, unique artist”.

Apart from ‘Blick Blick’, Minaj has released two new singles in 2022 thus far: ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ and ‘Bussin’, both of which feature Lil Baby.

Leray, meanwhile, is gearing up to release her debut album ‘Coi’ in early April.

