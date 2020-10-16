Nicki Minaj confirms birth of her son: “I am so grateful & in love”

Nicki Minaj has taken to social media today to confirm the birth of her son, after it was reported that she had given birth late last month.

The rapper had yet to confirm the gender of her and Kenneth Petty’s child until today, with Minaj posting a slew of cards she’s received from the likes of Beyoncé, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian and more.

“Thank you to Queen B, Kim & Ye, Riccardo Tisci, Winnie, Karol & everyone who sent well wishes during this time,” Minaj wrote on Instagram.

“It meant the world to me,” she continued.

“I am so grateful & in love with my son. Madly in love. My favorite liddo boy in the whole wide world.”

She also shared photos of cards she’s received from model Winnie Harlow, fashion designer and Chief Creative Officer at Burberry Riccardo Tisci and Colombian singer Karol G, who Minaj collaborated with on ‘Tusa‘ last year.

The name of Minaj’s child is yet to be revealed to the public.

Minaj announced her pregnancy back in July, with a string of photos taken by famed photographer David LaChappelle.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes. 💛,” she captioned the post.