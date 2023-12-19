Nicki Minaj makes chart history with ‘Pink Friday 2’

Nicki Minaj has made history after her fifth studio album, ‘Pink Friday 2’, topped the Billboard 200.

Earlier this month, Minaj dropped her long-awaited album to much acclaim and online hysteria. ‘Pink Friday 2’ boasted features from pop and rap juggernauts such as Lil Uzi Vert, J. Cole, Drake, Billie Eilish and more.

On December 16, ‘Pink Friday 2’ debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, becoming the Queens rapper’s fourth Number One album. This made Minaj the first female rapper to top the US album charts this year.

Advertisement

The record sold over 228,000 equivalent album units in its first week, which was the largest one-week sale for a woman this decade. ‘Pink Friday 2’ also was the biggest debut for a R&B/Hip-Hop album by a female artist this year. She sold 25,000 copies of vinyl for ‘Pink Friday 2’, marking the largest week for a rap LP by a woman since sales data was electronically collected in 1991.

Now with four Number One albums under her belt, Minaj has the most chart-toppers albums for a female rapper, surpassing Foxy Brown‘s record of three. Minaj’s other Number One albums are 2010’s ‘Pink Friday’, 2012’s ‘Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded’ and 2014’s ‘The Pinkprint’.

‘Pink Friday 2’ was released on December 8. NME awarded the album four stars, writing that the album “feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do – including dropping pop culture references that no other artist would think of… Thirteen years after ‘Pink Friday’, Nicki Minaj hasn’t lost her ability to catch us by surprise.”

After releasing the 22-track LP, Minaj announced that she would be dropping four new tracks for the ‘Gag City’ deluxe version of ‘Pink Friday 2’. The first was the remix to ‘Beep Beep’ with 50 Cent.

Advertisement

In other news, Minaj addressed why she hasn’t cleared her verse for the long-awaited official release of ‘New Body’, her collaboration with Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign. Ye also spoke out about the situation, saying, “I supported her career, so I don’t know what it is.”

Also, Minaj confirmed that her upcoming docu-series is “still coming” while talking to Andy Cohen on the Bravo talk show What Happens Live. She told him, “I didn’t want the documentary to come out without the music, that would have made no sense to me.”

She has also since announced details of a 2024 world tour, kicking off in March.