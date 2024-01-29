Nicki Minaj releases Megan Thee Stallion diss track ‘Big Foot’

Nicki Minaj has dropped her Megan Thee Stallion diss track called ‘Big Foot’.

The rapper’s latest track comes amidst a feud between her and Megan Thee Stallion, who appeared to make barbs at Minaj in her new track ‘Hiss’.

On Minaj’s new track she name-drops Megan in the first verse, rapping: “This little beggin’ whore talkin’ ’bout Megan’s law / For a free beat, you can hit Megan raw / If you a ghost writer, Pardi in Megan jaw / Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score.”

Megan’s Law refers to the federal law in the US requiring public access to information about registered sexual offenders. Megan Thee Stallion made her own reference to Megan’s Law in ‘Hiss’: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law.”

Fans have suspected that the line is a jab at Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995. In 2022, Petty was given three years probation and one year of house detention after failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Minaj concluded ‘Big Foot‘ with a spoken word warning that she has more to say on “the second instalment“: “Ho, the things that you’ve lied about / Even pertaining to your mom / You don’t want them out, okay?”

She added: “Now, since you think it’s funny to speak about people’s families / We’ll all join in.”

Listen to ‘Big Foot’ below.

After ‘Hiss’ was released, Minaj went on Instagram Live to preview ‘Big Foot’, in which she rapped: “Bad bitch she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The bitch fell off, I said get up on your good foot.”

Many have speculated the line is about Megan Thee Stallion who was shot in the foot in a 2020 altercation with rapper Tory Lanez. He was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Minaj teased the song on social media yesterday (January 28), sharing the cover art alongside a picture of Megan Thee Stallion looking distressed.

Nicki Minaj to Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live: “Bullet fragment foot b*tch… you bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” pic.twitter.com/ydSqYMXfD4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 27, 2024

During an Instagram live ahead of the release of ‘Big Foot’, Minaj said: “You bringing up 30-year-old tea from when this man was a 15-year-old child. You bringing up 30-year-old tea cause no man will ever f*cking love you, and lying on your dead mother.” (Megan Thee Stallion’s mother passed away in 2019).

‘Big Foot’ comes after Minaj released ‘Pink Friday 2’ in December, which NME said “lives up to the hype” and “feels like a consolidation and refinement of everything Minaj can do” in a four-star review.