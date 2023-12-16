Nicki Minaj says her documentary series is “still coming”

Nicki Minaj has assured her fans that her documentary series is “still coming”.

The six-part HBO documentary series was announced back in 2020, and was said to “explore Nicki’s brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey.” In July 2022, Minaj released the trailer for the documentary; however, she still hasn’t released the series.

Speaking with Andy Cohen, Minaj updated the audience about the status of her documentary on Dcember 14. She explained delays with recent album ‘Pink Friday 2’ pushed the documentary back. Though no official date was given, Minaj hopes it will come out before her world tour in March.

“Because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn’t want the documentary to come out without the music, that would have made no sense to me,” she said. “Because of that, that network they had to go with something else and I couldn’t force a documentary out either.

“Now we have two people that are really interested and I think it’s going to be a nicer or easier experience to bridge the documentary now with the music. I will tell you guys more about it soon but the documentary is absolutely still coming.”

The rapper also said that the album’s release means the documentary will give “a different level of emotional rollercoaster”. She also shared that because of the album, Minaj will add new footage to “reflect the aftermath of Pink Friday 2”, despite the documentary already being finished.

Nicki Minaj is due to embark on a tour throughout the US and Europe in 2024. See Europe/UK dates below and get remaining tickets here:

Nicki Minaj will play:

MAY 2024

25 – Manchester, England – Co-Op Live

26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

28 – London, England – The O2

JUNE 2024

1 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

5 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

7 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena

In recent news, Nicki Minaj has declined to clear her verse for Kanye’s upcoming album ‘Vultures’. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album” she said on an Instagram Live, referencing the recently released ‘Pink Friday 2’. “Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”

Kanye has since responded in an expletive-filled rant: “I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster’. I supported her career. So I don’t know what it is. But we going to get this or we just ain’t going to push it.”