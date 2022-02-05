Nicki Minaj says she’s “always gonna keep on putting out music”

Nicki Minaj has said that she’ll continue to make music for as long as she wants, only leaving the industry on her own terms and when the time is right. Watch the clip below.

Yesterday (February 4), Minaj and Lil Baby shared their new collaborative single ‘Do We Have A Problem?’, which marked Minaj’s first new music release of 2022.

To celebrate the release, she jumped on Instagram Live with Jayda Cheaves and answered some questions about her career and the new music. Cheaves asked Minaj what keeps her going when people doubt her, to which the rapper replied:

“I’ve always been the type of person that like, if I feel somebody – when people are betting against me, it makes me super, super hungry…or super angry. Super like… I got something to prove.”

She continued that she knows that rap is something she’s good at so wonders how people in hip hop can question her skills and her abilities, adding: “I’m always gonna keep on putting out music. I have an actual real fan base and not paid bots. I will never – and I said this before, I’ve said this many times years ago – I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it. It will always be on my terms.”

“I know I deserve to be here,” she continued, “I know I put in the work.”

In other news, Minaj spoke about ‘New Body’, her unreleased collaboration with Kanye West earlier this week.

The track was then reworked to be included on West’s ninth studio album ‘Jesus Is King’ and was previewed at various listening parties for the record. However, ‘New Body’ was taken off the tracklisting shortly before ‘Jesus Is King’ was released after reports of “creative differences” between Minaj and West.

“The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ was the biggest hit record that never came out,” Minaj told Hot 106. “I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body’ because everybody has come to love the original way they heard it so I’ll just let everybody have that in their hearts. It is what it is.”