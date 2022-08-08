Nicki Minaj to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs

Nicki Minaj has been announced as the latest recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Awards at the 2022 MTV VMAs.

READ MORE: Nicki Minaj: every album ranked and rated

The rapper is also set to perform at the event, which will take place on Sunday August 28, at New Jersey’s Prudential Center.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, president of music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki’.”

Advertisement

Previous Vanguard Award recipients include Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez and Missy Elliott. David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honour at the first ever VMAs back in 1984.

I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

The announcement follows Nicki teasing a new single, ‘Super Freaky Girl’ which will be released on August 12. Minaj has been nominated for 17 VMA awards and has won five, including her first win for Best Hip Hop Video, which she received in 2011. This year, she’s nominated for Best Hip Hop for her track ‘Do We Have A Problem?’ featuring Lil Baby. See the full list of nominees here.

Hip hop mainstays Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X lead this year’s VMA nominees with seven nominations each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat are close behind the trio with six nominations, followed by Taylor Swift on five. Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Rosalía, and Ed Sheeran are also among the nominees with nods in multiple categories.

Notably, Madonna’s nomination in the Best Longform Video category for ‘Madame X’ means she is now the only artist to receive a VMA nomination in every decade since the show started – earning 69 nominations in total and a record 20 wins. Fans can vote for awards at the MTV VMA website.

Anitta, J Balvin and Panic! At The Disco will also join Minaj on the 2022 VMAs stage, with additional performers set to be announced soon.