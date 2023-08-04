Nicolas Cage’s son Wes announces new solo single ‘The Wolf’

Nicolas Cage‘s son Wes Cage has announced details of a new solo single called ‘The Wolf’.

He previously fronted the California black metal band Eyes Of Noctum, and emerged with a solo career in 2014, sharing ‘Tell Me Why (Matriarch Of Misery)’.

Discussing the new song, which is set to land on October 27, he said: “The music we’re doing is part of my essence and always needed to be released.

“Lyrically, ‘The Wolf’ touches on the dichotomy between the higher and lower selves. One represents strength, intelligence, organisation, responsibility; the other, destitution, failure, depression, sadness.”

See the track’s artwork below.

In 2014, Cage spoke of how he bonded with his father over music, telling Journey Of A Frontman (via Blabbermouth): “The last concert we went to was Mötley Crüe in Vegas where Tommy Lee almost started a fight with me. We went to see Lacuna Coil with Rob Zombie [when] they played together. That was great. I want to show him Amon Amarth; that’s one band that I really want him to get into because we both have a love for Viking mythology and anything Norse.”

He continued: “My dad has always liked Nine Inch Nails; that was always on in the house. He listens to a lot of Rob Zombie. He was also playing a lot of classical music such as Beethoven, Bach, Mozart and Chopin. All these outstanding composers were playing throughout the house. I think that’s maybe what moulded me the most and brought me to wanting to compose.”

Elsewhere, Nicolas recently recalled the first concert he ever attended, where he went to see The Who.

Cage revealed that his first concert was seeing The Who perform at the Fillmore Stadium in San Fransisco, before going on to explain how “blown away” he was by the performance. “Roger [Daltrey] did this incredible thing where he was spinning the microphone with the cable and he just hit the cymbal. It was like 50 feet behind him and he got it right on the cymbal”.

Cage continued: “I was just so amazed, and when the concert was over, I was just like ‘YES!’ and my cousin thought I was absurd because I was so excited I couldn’t stay in my seat. But I was just blown away by that show”.