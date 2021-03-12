Nicole Millar announces new EP, releases title track ‘Are You Kidding?’

Nicole Millar has announced she has a new EP on the way, sharing the project’s titular track ‘Are You Kidding?’ to mark the occasion.

The glitchy pop single made its debut on triple j earlier this week before landing on streaming services today (March 12). It’s the first taste of the forthcoming release, which is set to arrive on April 23.

The new single is accompanied by a music video – or a visual “vignette” – which features cuts of Millar in a swimming pool, filmed on retro-style VCR footage. Check it out below:

Advertisement

Speaking of the track in a press statement, Millar revealed that it was created alongside collaborator and producer Kilter.

“I wrote this track to a beat in my head and brought it into the studio with Kilter. He helped to take it to a new place,” she explained.

“Kilter sped it up and started doing vocal chops as a joke and I was like, wait, that is actually so sick. So, I made him recreate it and put it in the song.”

It’s Millar’s first new single for the year, following on from last year’s releases ‘Boring!’, ‘4U’ and ‘I should probably go to therapy’. She also teamed up with electronic Manchester duo Duke & Jones in January this year to sing vocals on their song ‘Walk Away’.

Advertisement

Millar’s last full-length album was released in 2018, titled ‘Excuse Me’.