Nicole Millar releases new single ‘4U’, shares music video

Nicole Millar shared a new single today (June 18), entitled ‘4U’. The release is accompanied by a home-filmed music video. Watch it below:

“This is probably my most favourite song I’ve written in a while,” Millar tweeted yesterday (June 17).

“@jamesangus put on a beat, I sang in the mic and it basically made itself in one take,” she revealed.

Millar has collaborated with Angus before, most recently on her single, ‘I should probably go to therapy’, which was released earlier this year. Prior to ‘I should probably go to therapy’, Millar shared the single ‘Favours’ in late 2019.

Earlier this year, Nicole Millar appeared in Cub Sport’s digital singalong of The Veronicas’ ‘Untouched’. The video, which featured a range of Aussie artists including Vance Joy, G Flip and Ruel, parodied Gal Gadot’s widely lambasted ‘Imagine’ video.

There is no word yet on whether ‘4U’, ‘I should probably go to therapy’ and ‘Favours’ will appear on a full-length release in the future. Any album release would be Millar’s first since her debut record, ‘Excuse Me’, in 2018.

Before forging a career as a solo artist, Millar featured on Peking Duk’s single ‘High’ in 2014, as well as Golden Features’ track ‘Tell Me’. In 2013, Millar collaborated with Cosmo’s Midnight on their single ‘Phantasm’ and with PhaseOne on ‘Take Me Away’.