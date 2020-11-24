Nicole Millar returns with edgy new single ‘Boring!’

Nicole Millar is back with a brand new single, the edgy but smooth pop track ‘Boring!’.

A sassy but sweet little number, Millar spoke on the themes that inspired the new single.

“‘Boring!’ is about searching for thrills in different places – needing something more, something exciting,” she said in a press release.

“This year I have been going back to my roots of writing with artists online, and to beats.

“[It’s] a bit more bouncy and fun than some of the tracks I have put out, but in a time of darkness I think people need something fun… and with summer being in Australia I’m really excited to pump this in the car on the way to the beach.”

‘Boring!’ was co-written with Canadian artist Bülow and songwriting collective The Six, known for their work with Charli XCX, Clean Bandit, Marshmello and Anne Marie. The single arrives alongside a visualiser, created by Tiffany Williams, which you can watch below:

‘Boring!’ is Millar’s third single of 2020, following on from ‘4U’ and ‘I should probably go to therapy’, and the fourth track overall – including 2019’s ‘Favours’ – to be lifted from a forthcoming larger body of work.

The yet-to-be-named upcoming collection will be a follow-up to the Canadian-Australian singer-songwriter’s 2018 debut album ‘Excuse Me’.