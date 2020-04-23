Nicole Millar shares new single, ‘I should probably go to therapy’

Nicole Millar has shared her first new music of 2020 with the single, ‘I should probably go to therapy’.

The official audio on YouTube features a Grimes-esque avatar of Millar and a lionification of her dog Kodi, designed by Nicholas Keays. Watch the video below:

Millar said in a press release that she wrote the new track “on my couch at a time when I felt like nobody was listening to what I had to say”.

“I felt I couldn’t trust anyone and everyone was asking too much of me. There is such a stigma behind going to therapy but I believe everyone should give it a go it’s nice to talk to someone that won’t judge how you are feeling or even tell anyone. This song is one of favorites because it touches on a meaningful subject but is also playful at the same time.”

Millar last released the single ‘Favours’ in 2019, with more material from the same series to come. Her debut album, ‘Excuse Me’, was released back in 2018.

Last month, Millar took part in the Cub Sport-led digital singalong to The Veronicas’ hit song ‘Untouched’, a parody of Gal Gadot’s widely derided ‘Imagine’ video.