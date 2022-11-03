Niel of TEEN TOP announces solo comeback later this month

TEEN TOP‘s Niel has announced a solo comeback slated for later this month, his first since signing with New Entry Entertainment.

According to a report from South Korean news outlet Sports DongAh dated November 1,the TEEN TOP main vocalist is currently gearing up to release a new solo album sometime this month. This marks his first music since signing an exclusive contract with his new management label, New Entry Entertainment in August this year.

Other details about the format of Niel’s album, release date, tracklist and more have yet to be shared by New Entry at the time of publication.

The upcoming project will also mark Niel’s first solo music in over four years, with his last music as a soloist being the seven-track EP ‘Love Affair…’, released in January 2017. That record included a lead single of the same name, which featured a collaboration with South Korean female rapper Giant Pink.

Niel first made his solo debut in February 2015 with the mini-album ‘oNIELy’. Consisting a total of seven tracks, it includes lead single ‘Lovekiller’, which featured rapper Dok2. Niel later released a repackaged version of the album two months later retitled ‘Spring Love’. This follow-up added two new songs to the original tracklist – lead single ‘Spring Love’ featuring Juniel and ‘Memory…’ featuring hip-hop artist V-hawk.

However, Niel made his official idol debut as a member of the veteran K-pop boyband TEEN TOP in 2010, now completed by bandmates C.A.P, Chunji, Ricky and Changjo. The group debuted with their first lead single ‘Clap’, before going on to release nine mini-albums, two studio albums and a handful of single albums over the course of their 12-year career. TEEN TOP’s last music as a group was a 2020 remake of their hit 2012 single ‘To You’, while their last record together was the single album ‘Dear. N9ne’ in 2019.

Niel and Changjo are the only members of TEEN TOP to not renew their contracts with TOP Media in January this year, but have clarified that they will remain with TEEN TOP despite being under different management.