Nikki Lane’s new album features members of Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys

Country singer Nikki Lane has announced her new album and confirmed contributions from members of Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys.

Released September 23, ‘Denim & Diamonds’ has been produced and mixed by Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme, and sees Lane backed by his QOTSA bandmates Alain Johannes, Dean Fertita, and Michael Shuman. It’s also been confirmed that Arctic Monkey’s Matt Helders appears on the record, as does Autolux’s Carla Azar.

The first single from ‘Denim & Diamonds’ was released earlier today (June 2) – check out ‘First High’ below.

Advertisement

Speaking about the track, Lane said it’s “about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss.”

Lane last released an album back in 2017 with ‘Highway Queen’ but did co-write Lane Del Rey’s ‘Breaking Up Slowly’ from 2021’s ‘Chemtrails Over the Country Club‘ and they performed it together at the Stagecoach Festival last month.

Queens Of The Stone Age have been largely inactive while Homme has been engaged in legal proceedings over custody of his children with ex-wife Brody Dalle, but are set to headline Mad Cool Festival next month.

As for Arctic Monkeys, they have a busy summer with a number of gigs in Europe planned as well as a headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival.

Advertisement

Back in November, Helders said that the band’s new album is “pretty much” finished and is likely to arrive this year.

Asked by 5 Live Breakfast‘s Rick Edwards if the new album was “ready to go”, Helders replied: “Yeah, pretty much, yeah. It was a bit disjointed how we had to do it, and there are bits to finish off, but yeah, it’s all in the works.”

Last month, he said their currently unannounced new album “picks up where ‘Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino’ left off”.

“I mean, it’s never gonna be like [2012 ‘AM’ single] ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff,” he added. “But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he added. “It’s hard to explain!”