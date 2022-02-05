Nikki Sixx responds to Eddie Vedder’s criticism of Mötley Crüe: “It’s kind of a compliment, isn’t it?”

Nikki Sixx has responded to criticisms Eddie Vedder made about Mötley Crüe and the scene that spawned them, calling his words “kind of a compliment”.

The bassist’s band were a part of the hair metal scene that sprung up in the States in the late ‘80s, apparently to the ire of the Pearl Jam frontman.

Speaking to the New York Times last week (January 30), Vedder recalled working at a club in San Diego, where he helped load in bands’ gear. “I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to – bands that monopolised late-‘80s MTV,” he said.

Advertisement

“The metal bands that – I’m trying to be nice – I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: [expletive] you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

Sixx has now responded to Vedder’s comments on Twitter, tweeting earlier today (February 5): “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

In December, Mötley Crüe were reported to have sold their entire recording catalogue to BMG for £112million, although some sources claimed that the figure was “significantly lower”.

“It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG,” said the band in a collective statement about the sale. “Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vedder revealed last month that Pearl Jam will record their next album with producer, guitarist and songwriter Andrew Watt. The producer worked with Vedder on his solo album ‘Earthlings’, and also previously collaborated with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ozzy Osbourne, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dua Lipa and more.