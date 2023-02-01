Nile Rodgers has been working on music for LE SSERAFIM

Nile Rodgers has been working on new music for K-pop girl group and NME 100 act LE SSERAFIM, the Chic co-founder has revealed.

The disco legend shared on TikTok earlier today (February 1) a photo of himself in the studio with Merck Mercuriadis, the CEO of Hipgnosis Songs Fund, and Bang Si-hyuk, the chairman of HYBE Corporation and founder of Big Hit Music.

LE SSERAFIM are signed to HYBE under the sub-label Source Music. On the other hand, Hipgnosis Songs Fund, which has made headlines in recent years for its high-profile acquisitions of artist catalogues from the likes of Neil Young, Blondie and Shakira, recently sealed a deal reportedly worth $200million for the song rights of Justin Bieber, an artist under HYBE (following the label’s acquisition of management company Ithaca Holdings in 2021).

“Recording with Merck, Chairman Bang / Hitmanb72” – a reference to Bang’s Instagram handle – “for new LE SSERAFIM song,” the text over Rodgers’ photo read. The photo was also accompanied by audio of the girl group’s single ‘Antifragile’. Per Rodgers’ tag in the caption, the photo was taken at NightBird Studios in West Hollywood.

This is not Rodgers’ first brush with K-pop. In 2018, he expressed his admiration for BTS, calling their songs “super catchy”. He told Metro.co.uk: “The songs sound good, but if they couldn’t dance and were just out there singing, I don’t think people would be going bananas like they do.”

LE SSERAFIM released new music just last week in the form of their first Japanese project, a three-tracker comprising Japanese versions of their songs ‘Fearless’ and ‘Blue Flame’ as well as the fresh song ‘Choices’. Last October, they dropped the EP ‘Antifragile’. Two tracks from the release, which NME rated four stars, made it to NME’s list of the top K-pop songs of the year.

LE SSERAFIM are working up to a world tour this year, according to HYBE’s 2022 community briefing. The group also just announced their first-ever fan meeting, titled ‘FEARNADA’, taking place in Seoul in March. It will be a two-day event that international fans will be able to live-stream.

Besides working on new LE SSERAFIM music, Rodgers has recently been in the studio with St. Vincent, a collaboration he pronounced “fucking wonderful”, and Coldplay, an experience he described as “spiritual”.