Nils Frahm will exclusively premiere new concert film in Australia and New Zealand

Nils Frahm will host the world premiere of his new concert film exclusively in Australia and New Zealand, screening for one weekend only.

‘Tripping with Nils Frahm’ will be released as a live album worldwide, but only Aussie and Kiwi audiences will get to watch the visuals in cinemas due to coronavirus restrictions in the rest of the globe.

The film was shot across four concerts at the Funkhaus Berlin in 2018 by Benoit Toulemonde using only handheld cameras, with the bulk of the material belonging to the German contemporary composer’s album ‘All Melody’.

“It was about time to document my concerts in picture and sound, trying to freeze a moment of this period where my team and I were nomads, using any method of travel to play yet another show the next day,” Frahm said in a press statement.

“Maybe tonight is the night where everything works out perfectly and things fall into place? Normally things go wrong with concerts, but by combining our favorite moments of four performances, we were able to achieve what I was trying to do in these two years of touring: getting it right!”

The list of screenings is Australia is limited to a small list of one-off showings in Sydney, Brisbane, Gold Coast and Perth; in New Zealand, just Wellington and Auckland. They will happen from Friday November 27 to Sunday November 29, before the album is released on December 3. Tickets are available here.

The film will also become available on demand on bespoke streaming service MUBI.

Frahm released a surprise piano album, ‘Empty’, back in March to mark World Piano Day.

The screenings for ‘Tripping with Nils Frahm’ are:

NOVEMBER

27 – The Embassy Theatre, Wellington, NZ

27 – The Rechabite, Perth

27 – Canberra Theatre Centre

28 – Lot 23, Auckland, NZ

28 – HOTA (House Of The Arts), Gold Coast

28 (evening) – New Farm Cinemas, Brisbane

28 (evening) – Event Cinema, George St, Sydney

28 – Dangar Island Bowlo, NSW

29 (afternoon) – New Farm Cinemas, Brisbane