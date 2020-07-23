Nilüfer Yanya debuts new track, ‘Day 7’, during NPR Tiny Desk concert

Nilüfer Yanya is the latest artist to perform a socially-distanced NPR Tiny Desk concert, playing four tracks from the comfort of her home.

In addition to playing three tracks from her debut album, ‘Miss Universe’, Yanya debuted a new song, ‘Day 7’. The performance also marked her live debut of ‘Paralysed’.

Between tracks, Yanya spoke on the resurgence of the global Black Lives Matter movement.

“One of the things that’s been on my mind a lot is the racism and violence and injustice going on towards Black people and people of color, not only in America but here in the U.K. and all over the world,” she said.

“As a person of mixed heritage, this issue is something close to my heart.”

The singer’s last Tiny Desk concert was September 2019, where she played ‘Baby Luv’, ‘The Unordained’ and ‘Angels’, backed by a band.

Nilüfer Yanya released ‘Miss Universe’ back in March 2019. Upon its release, NME gave the debut album a four-star review, saying, “Filled with crunchy, complex tunes that elegantly interweave a host of unusual influences, ‘Miss Universe’ is an impressive and bold record.”