Nina Las Vegas and Thai Chi Rosé team up for new single ‘Impossible’

Aussie producer Nina Las Vegas has made her first release of 2020, teaming up with British-Jamaican rapper Thai Chi Rosé for new track ‘Impossible’.

Listen to it below:

The two met in London in August last year, and Nina described the studio experience in a press statement.

“She was performing with her crew Skwod and her energy just blew me away,” she said.

“We jumped in the studio the next week and I made her write to my beat and it just connected so fast. Maybe one of the easiest songs I’ve ever written!”

Rosé gave a statement about the collaboration, saying that the message of ‘Impossible’ aligns with how the song was actually created.

“For me, this song is about the freedom of being who you want to be and being able to be versatile,” she said.

“I feel like (us) linking up is a prime example of freedom – we’re from completely different sides of the world and we make completely different types of music, but together we’ve been able to make something magical.

“It wouldn’t be possible without us having the freedom to do the impossible.”

The song was released by Nina’s own record label, NLV Records, which also released Ninajirachi’s ‘Cut The Rope’ earlier this year.