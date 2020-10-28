Nina Las Vegas drops thumping instrumental track ‘Busy’

Nina Las Vegas has marked her solo return today (October 28) with the release of a new instrumental track, ‘Busy’.

Written and produced by Nina, and released on her own record label NLV Records, the song was inspired by her move from London to her hometown of NSW’s Wagga Wagga.

Listen to ‘Busy’ below:

“I’ve been running a lot during Covid-19, using that time to listen to the fast, club ready songs that I used to play in my DJ sets,” Nina said of the song.

“I feel like I still need that uptempo, hard hitting bass in my life – so it was natural to still be making music like this.”

The song marks Nina’s second lead release of the year, following her collaboration with British-Jamaican rapper Thai Chi Rosé, ‘Impossible’.

“She was performing with her crew Skwod and her energy just blew me away,” Nina said of Rosé.

“We jumped in the studio the next week and I made her write to my beat and it just connected so fast. Maybe one of the easiest songs I’ve ever written!”

Nina was just announced as one of the 1,000 acts taking part in the Great Southern Nights initiative, and is also set to play Factory Summer Festival across Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth next year.