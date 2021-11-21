Nina Las Vegas, Last Dinosaurs, Crooked Colours and more lead Red Bull’s ‘Welcome To Summer’ series

Red Bull have announced the latest instalment in their Curates series of live music events, with a touring slate of parties dubbed ‘Welcome To Summer’ set to kick off next month.

Split between open-air rooftops and local beaches, the tour will debut in Sydney on Thursday December 9. It’ll take place at the Codjogee Rooftop, with a lineup headlined by Nina Las Vegas, Froomes and Motez. triple j’s Ebony Boadu and Boiler Room legends Honey Point round out the bill, with all five acts set to perform DJ sets.

Melbourne are up next on the itinerary, with Benson and Alice Ivy leading an all-day event at the Arbory Afloat (a floating cocktail bar on the Yarra River). Set to go down on Saturday December 11, the lineup also includes Ayebatonye and C.Frim.

Advertisement

The Gold Coast date, scheduled for Sunday December 12 at The Island, will see performances from local indie-rockers Last Dinosaurs (in the form of a DJ set), Hope D, Jad & The, Luen and WIIGZ. The same day, Fremantle’s COAST Port Beach will host a bill sporting acts like Crooked Colours, Beryl Streep (of San Cisco), VK and Soulsby.

All four of the ‘Welcome To Summer’ events will be free to attend, with punters encouraged to RSVP for their chosen date on the Red Bull website.