Nina Las Vegas to livestream next week for United We Stream

Nina Las Vegas has been announced as the next artist taking over United We Stream. The DJ-producer-label owner will be performing a 70-minute set next Saturday 29 August, with proceeds going to Heaps Decent.

NLV (real name Nina Agzarian) is set to broadcast in Mangoplah – a small town of 300 people, just outside her hometown of Wagga Wagga in New South Wales. She returned home from London earlier this year when COVID-19 lockdowns began.

If Nina Las Vegas’ last livestream for is anything to go by, you can expect to hear everything from Doja Cat’s smash hit ‘Say So’ to Ciara’s ‘Goodies’ to cuts from her own label – NLV Records – featuring Ninajirachi, Kota Banks, UNIQU3 and Swick.

The Nina Las Vegas x United We Stream Australia event will kick off at 5:10PM AEST on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch and the official UWS website.

United We Stream is a series of live-streamed events across the country, each one highlighting an esteemed artist in Australia’s electronic music scene. The global initiative has launched in over 15 countries since April, with Australia joining back in June.

Past streams have featured Motez, Slumberjack, Crooked Colours, SHOCKONE and Reija Lee.