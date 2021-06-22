Nina Las Vegas to headline new Brisbane concert Phone Down

Nina Las Vegas will headline a new Brisbane live event, Phone Down, taking place this August.

Phone Down will be held at the Fortitude Music Hall on August 8. The venue will employ the use of a 360-degree stage for the event, which has previously been used at other live events during the pandemic.

It’s the second event Las Vegas has been added to in recent days, following on from the Brisbane Winter Sessions festival. Joining the artist on the Phone Down lineup are hip-hop acts No Money Enterprise and Zheani, techno artist JamesJamesJames, rapper Creed Tha Kid and DJs Dameeeela and Homoc1de.

Phone Down is organised by events producer and fellow musician Miss Blanks, who was also behind February’s A Carry 4 Coins fundraiser concert.

“It was really important to the team and I that we built an event brand that was fun, engaging, sonically pushed boundaries, highlights some of this country’s best local talent, and is financially accessible given the COVID impact to the local and wider (music) community,” she said.

“Phone Down is debuting in Brisbane but is set to roll out nationwide over the next year, and I’m looking forward to see it blossom into something big!”

Tickets for Phone down go on sale tomorrow (June 23) through Ticketmaster.