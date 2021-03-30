Ninajirachi and Kota Banks announce east coast tour

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks will tour the east coast together in May behind last year’s collaborative ‘True North’ EP.

The run of dates will kick off in Sydney with a show at Oxford Art Factory on May 6 before continuing on to Brisbane and Melbourne.

See dates and venues below – tickets are on sale this Thursday April 1.

‘True North’, the pair’s seven-track collaborative project, arrived back in November of last year.

“‘True North’ feels like the perfect encapsulation of both our solo music and our collaborative work together, yet something entirely new for us both, too,” the producer and singer-songwriter said upon its announcement.

“The project came together very naturally over a few months in 2019 and it really feels like a medley of different styles that we both love so much.”

Since the release of ‘True North’, the duo have joined forces on two more singles together – ‘Secretive!’ in February and ‘Slytherin’ earlier this month. Both will appear on the forthcoming deluxe edition of the EP, which is set to arrive early in April.

In addition to ‘True North’, both artists released their own solo EPs in 2020. Ninajirachi dropped ‘Blumiere’ in June, while Banks released her ‘Sweet & The Spice’ EP the following month.