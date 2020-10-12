Ninajirachi and Kota Banks announce new collaborative EP, ‘True North’

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks have announced that they’ll be releasing a new joint EP, ‘True North’, after dropping two new singles together.

The announcement of the ‘True North EP’ comes after the release of the lead single of the same name, as well as recently dropped track ‘Opus’.

In addition to the announcement, the two have also dropped the music video for the title track. Shot entirely on a GOPro Max, the video was filmed, directed and edited by the two artists, in collaboration with Tiff Williams.

“‘True North’ feels like the perfect encapsulation of both our solo music and our collaborative work together, yet something entirely new for us both, too,” they said in a press statement.

“The project came together very naturally over a few months in 2019 and it really feels like a medley of different styles that we both love so much.”

The EP, which is out Friday November 6, is seven tracks long, and was written, produced and mixed exclusively by Kota and Nina.

Both artists have released solo EPs in 2020, with Ninajirachi’s ‘Blumiere’ EP arriving in June Kota Banks’ ‘Sweet & the Spice’ EP arriving in July.

The ‘True North’ EP tracklisting is:

‘True North’ ‘Opus’ ‘Vice Versa’ ‘Nice Girls Finish Last’ ‘Leaf In The Wind’ ‘Middle Of The Night’ ‘Holy Water’