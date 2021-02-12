Ninajirachi and Kota Banks join forces once again for ‘Secretive!’

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks have teamed up once again for their first single of 2021, ‘Secretive!’.

The single also marks the first time the duo have joined forces since the release of their debut collaborative EP, ‘True North’, in early November of last year. ‘Secretive!’ is also the first taste of the deluxe edition of that EP, which is set for release in early April

In addition to the single, the duo have delivered an accompanying music video, directed by Murli. Watch it below:

“Secretive!” is a song that we wrote at the very start of our collaborative journey!” the duo, both of whom are signed to Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records, said in a press statement.

“We both adored it immediately, but given it’s [sic] vibrance and more dance-focused edge we didn’t feel that it shared the same DNA as the other songs on the True North project: it was more like their outrageous second cousin…

“(W)e knew so definitively that we wanted to release it that it actually inspired the whole “deluxe” idea! It really evolves our ever-growing world, True North, perfectly, and it’s so fantastically fun to play live.”

In addition to ‘True North’, both artists released their own solo EPs last year as well. Ninajirachi dropped ‘Blumiere EP’ in June, and Banks dropped her ‘Sweet & The Spice’ EP the following month.