Ninajirachi and Kota Banks share new single ‘Slytherin’

Ninajirachi and Kota Banks have shared their latest single, ‘Slytherin’, ahead of the release of the deluxe edition of their 2020 collaborative EP ‘True North’.

The track is as raucous as ever from the pair, with Banks telling women with lacklustre boyfriends to “put ’em in their place” over boom bap production. A press release refers to ‘Slytherin’ as the thematic sequel to their 2020 track ‘Opus’.



The track is the duo’s second of 2021, following ‘Secretive!’ in February — also taken from the forthcoming deluxe edition of ‘True North’.

Upon the release of that song, they said the track was one they wrote right when they first started working together.

“We both adored it immediately, but given it’s [sic] vibrance and more dance-focused edge we didn’t feel that it shared the same DNA as the other songs on the True North project: it was more like their outrageous second cousin,” Kota and Ninajirachi said.

The deluxe edition of ‘True North’ is due in full in early April.

‘True North’ was released in November last year. In addition to that EP, both artists released their own solo EPs in 2020. Ninajirachi dropped ‘Blumiere EP’ in June, and Banks dropped her ‘Sweet & The Spice’ EP the following month.