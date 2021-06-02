Ninajirachi and Kota Banks share umru remix of ‘Secretive!’

Australian dance duo Ninajirachi and Kota Banks have enlisted hyperpop producer umru to remix their single ‘Secretive!’

The duo initially released the single in February 2021, which was lifted from the deluxe version of their collaborative EP ‘True North’. The original version of the EP was released in November of 2020, with ‘True North (Deluxe)’ following in April 2021.

The remix marks the first time the duo have collaborated with umru, who is best known for his work for Charli XCX. The New York-based producer has also collaborated with the likes of Rebecca Black and Dorian Electra.

Listen to the ‘Secretive!’ remix below:

In a press statement, Ninajirachi and Banks expressed their excitement at having their song remixed by the up-and-coming producer.

“We’ve been a fan of umru for years, so it’s been sick to finally work with him on something,” they said.

“His remix is so wild, and [we] can’t wait to play it out.”

The duo are set to continue a small run of live dates tomorrow night (June 3) in support of ‘True North (Deluxe)’ after rescheduling their original May dates. They will perform two shows at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory, before heading to the Corner Hotel in Melbourne this July.