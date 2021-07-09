Ninajirachi drops double A-side ‘Dracodraco / Stoneteller’

Ninajirachi is keeping the momentum going after a string of EPs, with the release of a new double A-side today, ‘Dracodraco / Stoneteller’.

Both released today via Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records and RL Grime‘s label Sable Valley, ‘Dracodraco’ is a slow-building, glitchy track while ‘Stoneteller’, in contrast, is a more traditionally-club ready number, with Ninajirachi’s signature ethereal twist.

Listen to both ‘Dracodraco’ and ‘Stoneteller’ below:

Ninajirachi has stayed prolific throughout the past year or so. In June of 2020, she unveiled her most recent solo EP, ‘Blumiere’.

Following that, she teamed up with fellow NLV Records signee Kota Banks for a string of collaborations that eventually culminated in a joint EP, ‘True North’, which dropped last November.

The duo then released a deluxe edition of the EP in April, featuring new tracks like ‘Slytherin’ and ‘Secretive!’. The latter song also received a remix by Umru.

In an interview with NME, Ninajirachi and Kota Banks revealed that they would be returning to solo endeavours following the release of ‘True North’, however they promised to remain integral parts of each other’s work.

“Even last year, we were sending each other demos for those solo EPs,” Ninajirachi said. “I don’t think I could ever send something to my team before sending it to Kota first.”