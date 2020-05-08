Ninajirachi drops title track from forthcoming ‘Blumiere’ EP

Central Coast producer Ninajirachi has shared the title track from her upcoming ‘Blumiere’ EP. The five-track release is scheduled for release next month through Nina Las Vegas’ NLV label.

In a press release, Ninajirachi – real name Nina Wilson – said the song was the result of experimentation and perseverance.

“This song has been through it a bit. I started it in April 2018 and there have been many versions. It sat on the hard drive as a rough idea for ages – I’d come back to it every few months and chip away because I believed in it but couldn’t figure it out,” the producer explained.

“Even up until a week or two before it was totally finished, it sounded pretty different to how it does now. This song was definitely a lesson in persistence and I’m so glad for it.”

The new single comes just over a month since the producer’s last track, ‘Cut the Rope’, which marked the first time Ninajirachi used her own vocals in the mix.

‘Blumiere’ similarly features Wilson’s vocals, which sit atop dreamy, blissed-out synths before culminating in a glitchy, bass-heavy outro.

Scheduled for release June 5, ‘Blumiere’ follows Ninajirachi’s debut EP ‘Lapland’, also released through NLV last year.