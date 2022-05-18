Listen to Ninajirachi’s bouncy new single ‘Start Small’

Ninajirachi has shared her first new music for the year, a bouncing dance-pop cut titled ‘Start Small’.

Bursting with glitched out production, the new song foregrounds gossamer, pitched up vocals with crystalline keys, hyperactive electronic percussion and menacing synth bass.

“‘Start Small’ was a very special, stream-of-consciousness moment that came together in just a day or two and it’s one of my best yet,” Wilson commented. “I was very unfocussed creatively in 2021, but I had a burst of inspiration after my first post-lockdown shows in December and this song came shortly after! I am so proud of it.”

Listen to ‘Start Small’ below:

Last year, the producer dropped the double A-side single ‘Dracodraco / Stoneteller’, via both Nina Las Vegas‘ NLV Records and RL Grime‘s Sable Valley label. She also united with Oh Boy for the collaborative track ‘viBrAte’, featured on Lucianblomkamp‘s ‘Pray4u’, and remixed 1300‘s single ‘Smashmouth’.

Next month, Ninajirachi will perform a sold-out show at Sydney’s National Art School, delivering a one-off event titled Dark Crystal as part of this year’s VIVID Live line-up in the NAS’ Cell Block Theatre.

Later this year, she’ll also appear as part of the bill for the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra, Ballarat and the Gold Coast alongside artists such as Flume, Stormzy and Toro y Moi.