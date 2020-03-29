Central Coast producer Ninajirachi has released a new glitchy track to kick off her 2020 “new era” with.

‘Cut The Rope’ sees the artist – real name Nina Wilson – continue expanding her genre-bending repertoire with a four minute cut featuring smooth waves of vocals against heavy-hitting club beats. This also marks the first time Wilson has incorporated her own vocals into the mix.

“I used to be hung up on not being a good singer,” she explains. “I figured out from working more and more with vocalists that it’s just like any other lead in an arrangement though, and any vocal can sound cool if it’s well-produced.”

Advertisement

Speaking to Billboard Dance, Wilson said ‘Cut The Rope’ was a cross-continental track: one that she initially started working on last year in America, before finishing it off back home in Australia. On a friend’s farm in Tasmania, to be specific.

“I usually never work this way but I had been thinking about making a song called ‘Cut The Rope’ for a while before I sat down and wrote something,” she continued. “Often the title comes later, but that wasn’t the case here.”

At 20 years old, Ninajirachi is already kicking goals some veterans can only dream of.

After first making a name for herself on triple j Unearthed, where she placed as an Unearthed High finalist in both 2016 and 2017, the producer went on to release her official debut single ‘Pure Luck’ featuring Freya Staer. ‘Pure Luck’ became triple j’s second most played song of the year in 2017 and was featured on Beats 1 with Zane Lowe.

Advertisement

Ninajirachi has also featured on BBC Radio 1’s Diplo and Friends and co-produced the first World Cup anthem written for Australian women’s soccer team, The Matildas.

Her debut EP, ‘Lapland’, was released last year via NLV Records.