Ninajirachi, Obscura Hail among winners of triple j Unearthed songwriting competition

Ninajirachi and Obscura Hail are among the winners of triple j Unearthed’s songwriting competition, with the full list revealed today (February 19).

The winners were handpicked by Nick Littlemore of PNAU and Empire of the Sun, and will receive a studio session with the seasoned musician. It was initially announced Littlemore would be handpicking five artists to collaborate with, but he ended up selecting ten.

Joining Ninajirachi and Obscura Hail on the list of winners are Newcastle’s Djanaba, Indigenous rapper The Boy Of Many Colours, Melbourne’s Komang and Matahara. Actor-come-musician Alison Adriano and Sydney artists Boysclub, Laurence Neu and Butter Bath were also named as recipients of the session.

Advertisement

The various artists expressed their gratitude on social media, with Boysclub writing: “WOAH!!! This has blown our brains, thank you so much @triple_j_unearthed @triple_j for giving us the opportunity to work with one of the best in the world, the man himself @nick_littlemore”.

“wow 😭 got a surprise phone call from @nicklittlemore and @bryceandebony from @triple_j this morning (crAZY?) and that nick himself told me that he has chosen me to collaborate and create something together 🎵- wow such a dream,” Matahara shared on her Instagram page.

Sydney-based winners will get to make the most of a face-to-face session with the producer, while others will be carried out via videolink.